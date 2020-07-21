Walmart breaks Black Friday doorbusters tradition, will close on Thanksgiving due to coronavirus

Black Friday sales might actually begin on Friday this year.

Walmart announced it will close its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day to offer its employees the day off to spend with their friends and families after stepping up to meet demands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” President and CEO John Furner said. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

According to the announcement made by the company, Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs locations will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for the holiday.

A spokesperson says this will be the first time in more than 30 years that Walmart stores will be closed for the holiday, Wall Street Journal reports.

More information regarding Black Friday store and club hours will be shared at a later date.