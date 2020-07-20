Petition calls for Trader Joe’s to remove ethnic, racist branding from their products

LOS ANGELES – Trader Joe’s has responded to criticism and backlash after a petition was created on Change.org to remove racist-sounding labels that were intended to be humorous, CNN Business and The Los Angeles Times reported.

The grocery chain said in a statement obtained by the LA Times that they have been in the process of transitioning from ethnic branding to using solely the “Trader Joe’s” name for all products several years ago. They are also in the process of replacing other product variations.

The products in question labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of Joe that “belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” the petition explained, which was launched by a California high school senior.

Offending products include Trader Jose’s for Mexican, Trader Ming’s for Chinese, Arabian Joe for Arabic, and Trader Giotto’s for Italian.

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect -- one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe’s, said in a statement to CNN Business.

More than 2,400 signatures were registered as of Monday morning, according to the petition.

Trader Joe’s became the latest company to respond to widespread protests on systemic racism sparked by the death of Houston-native George Floyd. Companies such as Quaker Oats have retired the 130-year old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, while Uncle Ben’s and Mrs Butterworths quickly followed, CNN Business reported.