Google will offer career certificates, equivalent to 4-year degrees in data analytics, project management

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Facebook, Google, YouTube and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing potentially dangerous misinformation promoted by politicians and others, while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – As universities across the U.S. are reformatting the way classes are taught, Google is taking things a step further by providing their own certificates, CNBC reported.

The company, based in Mountain View, California said the certificates are the equivalent to a four-year degree, with offerings such as Data Analytics, Project Management and User Experience (UX) design. They will also be taught by Google employees themselves.

Google also said that tuition for these certificates will be “remarkably affordable” compared to a traditional four-year university, which averages approximately $18,000 for public universities.

The courses will be offered by Coursera, and a previous college degree is not required to apply. The courses will take about six months to complete.

Scholarships will be offered to those who qualify for financial aid.

Google also offers other courses in addition to certificates, such as digital wellbeing, and being successful in a digital market. You can find a list by clicking here.

