Google will offer career certificates, equivalent to 4-year degrees in data analytics, project management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – As universities across the U.S. are reformatting the way classes are taught, Google is taking things a step further by providing their own certificates, CNBC reported.

The company, based in Mountain View, California said the certificates are the equivalent to a four-year degree, with offerings such as Data Analytics, Project Management and User Experience (UX) design. They will also be taught by Google employees themselves.

Google also said that tuition for these certificates will be “remarkably affordable” compared to a traditional four-year university, which averages approximately $18,000 for public universities.

College degrees are out of reach for many Americans, and you shouldn’t need a college diploma to have economic security. Today we’re announcing Google Career Certificates from #GrowWithGoogle to help job seekers prepare for careers in high-growth fields. https://t.co/h65QdjWTPC pic.twitter.com/6BsRzAY08X — Google (@Google) July 13, 2020

The courses will be offered by Coursera, and a previous college degree is not required to apply. The courses will take about six months to complete.

Scholarships will be offered to those who qualify for financial aid.

Google also offers other courses in addition to certificates, such as digital wellbeing, and being successful in a digital market. You can find a list by clicking here.