‘Black Lives Matter’ mural going up in front of Trump Tower in New York City

HOUSTON – A Black Lives Matter mural is being painted on 5th Avenue in New York City in front of Trump Tower.
#BREAKING Fifth Avenue now closed to traffic between 56/57th Street for #BlackLivesMattter mural painting. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/f7emdj3UBu— Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) July 9, 2020
President Donald Trump slammed the mural effort on Twitter last week.
NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
New York Mayor Bill deBlasio responded in the president’s comments on the tweet.
Here’s what you don’t understand:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020
Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation.
Your “luxury” came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated.
We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism.
