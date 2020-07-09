90ºF

‘Black Lives Matter’ mural going up in front of Trump Tower in New York City

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

"Black Lives Matter" mural being painted outside of Trump Tower in New York City on July 9, 2020.
HOUSTON – A Black Lives Matter mural is being painted on 5th Avenue in New York City in front of Trump Tower.

President Donald Trump slammed the mural effort on Twitter last week.

New York Mayor Bill deBlasio responded in the president’s comments on the tweet.

