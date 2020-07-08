VIRAL VIDEO: Man yelling ‘I feel threatened’ to Costco customer after mask argument

FORT MYERS, Florida – A viral video of a man yelling after being told to wear a mask at a Florida Costco is quickly making rounds on social media.

According to Storyful, the argument began when the man and an elderly customer confronted each other over mask wearing. The situation escalated when the man started to yell “I feel threatened” at the customer who confronted him.

The video, coming from the Twitter account of Netflix Film Director Billy Corben already has more than 47,000 retweets.

WARNING: Profanity can be heard in this video.

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

The man also wore a shirt which said “Running the world since 1776,″ while he shouted profane words at the customers around him, who were maintaining distance.

Not long, his employer, Ted Todd Insurance issued a tweet stating that the man in question has been terminated from his job.

“Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance,” the company said on their Twitter account. “Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated.”

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

Costco had already mandated masks at all stores nationwide in May, but reports say many customers have been disobeying the mandate since it began.

“We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too.” The company said in a statement on its website.