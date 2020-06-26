TikTok users test the negative side effects of shopping cart abandonment on Trump’s online store

TikTok users are at it again.

Teens on the popular social media app are testing the negative side effects of shopping cart abandonment by encouraging each other to shop on President Donald Trump’s online merchandise store and intentionally not check out.

Several videos on TikTok and posts on Twitter show hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars worth of Trump merchandise in shopper’s carts but they are abandoning their reserved items at the check out page.

Go to the trump merch store.



Load up your digital cart with as much merch as you can fit.



Now instead of checking out, take a little break (or a long one) and go read about the wonderful world of digital shopping cart abandonment and it’s negative effects on available inventory — 𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒑𝒉𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒖𝒔 (@christophurious) June 24, 2020

According to Optimizely shopping cart abandonment is an important metric for e-commerce sites to keep track of.

A high abandonment rate could signal a poor user experience or broken sales funnel, according to the blog.

Did you know that digital shopping cart abandonment annually costs retailers $4 Trillion due to inaccurate data and negative effects on available inventory? Did you also know Trump has an online store? pic.twitter.com/ymeSe5vfKJ — KayCee (@_kaycee_babe) June 25, 2020

This isn’t the first prank teens on social media have pulled on Trump.

Earlier this month, TikTok users and K-pop fans proudly took credit for sabotaging the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where a crowd of only 6,200 showed up despite more than one million tickets being reserved for the event.