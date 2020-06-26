85ºF

TikTok users test the negative side effects of shopping cart abandonment on Trump’s online store

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a childrens privacy law and putting kids at risk. They filed a complaint saying TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents consent, even after a $5.7 million FTC fine in 2019 over child-privacy law violations.(AP Photo)
TikTok users are at it again.

Teens on the popular social media app are testing the negative side effects of shopping cart abandonment by encouraging each other to shop on President Donald Trump’s online merchandise store and intentionally not check out.

Several videos on TikTok and posts on Twitter show hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars worth of Trump merchandise in shopper’s carts but they are abandoning their reserved items at the check out page.

According to Optimizely shopping cart abandonment is an important metric for e-commerce sites to keep track of.

A high abandonment rate could signal a poor user experience or broken sales funnel, according to the blog.

This isn’t the first prank teens on social media have pulled on Trump.

Earlier this month, TikTok users and K-pop fans proudly took credit for sabotaging the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where a crowd of only 6,200 showed up despite more than one million tickets being reserved for the event.

