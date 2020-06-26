84ºF

Black Broadway star celebrates becoming a homeowner in now-viral post

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Actor Robert Hartwell attends the 2012 Fred and Adele Astaire Awards at the NYU Skirball Center on June 4, 2012 in New York City. (2012 Jeffrey Ufberg)

HOUSTON – A Broadway star’s Facebook post about becoming a homeowner is going viral.

Hartwell, who has appeared in productions of “Hello Dolly!” and “Motown the Musical,” says in the post published Wednesday that he purchased the home as a “generational move” that makes him proud to be a Black man.

The location of the home was not disclosed. Hartwell lives in New York, but is from North Carolina,

He wrote, “Three weeks ago I found this house online. I said, ‘This is my house.' I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that ‘I’m sure that takes you off the table.' Don’t you ever underestimate a hard-working black man. I saw the house last week, and when I walked in, I knew I was home. The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was ‘a generational move.’ I know this house is bigger than me. I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their back in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be ‘off the table.’ We are building our own tables. I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.”

Hartwell’s post now has more than 260,000 shares, 920,000 reactions and more than 140,000 comments. Several well-known actresses and actors left comments of support for Hartwell.

People.com noted these comments from entertainment heavyweights.

Hamilton star Ephraim Sykes: ”So happy for you bro💪🏾🙌🏾🖤.”

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart: “YES!!!! Congratulations my man!!!💙💙💙”

Actress Kelli O’Hara: “Oh @sirroberttakespics this fills me with so much joy, tears in my eyes to read your words, to feel your pride. Love you, friend.”

“Mad Men” alum Teyonah Parris: “Amen AMEEEEEN!!! CONGRATULATIONS, BROTHA!!! 🖤🙏🏾🙌🏾”

Posted by Robert Hartwell on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

