Black Broadway star celebrates becoming a homeowner in now-viral post

HOUSTON – A Broadway star’s Facebook post about becoming a homeowner is going viral.

Hartwell, who has appeared in productions of “Hello Dolly!” and “Motown the Musical,” says in the post published Wednesday that he purchased the home as a “generational move” that makes him proud to be a Black man.

The location of the home was not disclosed. Hartwell lives in New York, but is from North Carolina,

He wrote, “Three weeks ago I found this house online. I said, ‘This is my house.' I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that ‘I’m sure that takes you off the table.' Don’t you ever underestimate a hard-working black man. I saw the house last week, and when I walked in, I knew I was home. The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was ‘a generational move.’ I know this house is bigger than me. I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their back in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be ‘off the table.’ We are building our own tables. I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.”

Hartwell’s post now has more than 260,000 shares, 920,000 reactions and more than 140,000 comments. Several well-known actresses and actors left comments of support for Hartwell.

People.com noted these comments from entertainment heavyweights.

Hamilton star Ephraim Sykes: ”So happy for you bro💪🏾🙌🏾🖤.”

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart: “YES!!!! Congratulations my man!!!💙💙💙”

Actress Kelli O’Hara: “Oh @sirroberttakespics this fills me with so much joy, tears in my eyes to read your words, to feel your pride. Love you, friend.”

“Mad Men” alum Teyonah Parris: “Amen AMEEEEEN!!! CONGRATULATIONS, BROTHA!!! 🖤🙏🏾🙌🏾”