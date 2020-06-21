Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with second-degree murder in Louisiana

(CNN) – Rapper Hurricane Chris, who rose to fame in 2007, is facing a murder charge after a man was fatally shot Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to police.

The shooting took place Friday around 1 a.m. at Texaco convenience store, according to a press release from the Shreveport Police Department. Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was identified by Caddo Parish Coroner's Office as Danzeria O. Farris Jr., 32, of Shreveport. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Hospital, police said.

The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Christopher J. Dooley, was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Dooley claimed the shooting was in self-defense after a struggle over his vehicle, police said.

"Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," the release said.

Detectives learned the vehicle in question did not belong to Dooley, but was instead reported stolen from Texas.

Dooley was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things. He was booked into the Shreveport City jail on Friday, according to jail records.

Dooley was identified as the rapper Hurricane Chris by multiple CNN affiliates.

The rapper’s claim to fame was his 2007 breakout hit “A Bay Bay.” That was followed by the 2009 hit “Halle Berry (She’s Fine).”