‘PAW Patrol’ faces backlash for good cop portrayal amid protests against police brutality

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: A "PAW Patrol" balloon floats during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
As the movement against police brutality which was reignited following the death of George Floyd keeps momentum, Nickelodeon is being called out by demonstrators online for its good cop portrayal on the children’s cartoon “PAW Patrol.”

Despite its display of support for the black community and expressing a commitment to continue listening and learning about the injustices people of color face in America, that wasn’t enough for some.

Demonstrators against police brutality are taking it a step further, calling for the children’s cartoon to be canceled due to its depictions of law enforcement.

PAW Patrol is about a squad of dog rescuers, who believe “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and work together to protect the community.

The show’s main character is police pup Chase who is portrayed as a good boy always saving the day, a narrative about cops that many online protesters disagree with.

In response to the tweet by the “PAW Patrol” account, one person wrote “euthanize the police dog,” while another wrote, “all dogs go to Heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol."

Nickelodeon has not responded to comments calling for the dismissal of the show’s cop character or online request to cancel “PAW Patrol” entirely.

