VIDEO: Woman gives impassioned plea to looters in her neighborhood

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Protesters denouncing police brutality and systemic racism exit the Manhattan Bridge after being stopped by police for hours during a citywide curfew in New York City. Days of protest, sometimes violent, have followed in many cities across the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Video of a New York woman’s pleas to looters to stop is going viral.

The video, published Tuesday, has more than three million views on YouTube. It shows Desiree Barnes approaching a group of people in the East Village of New York after people began looting stores below her apartment, ABC7 reported.

Photographer Dan Ladue captured what she said to the group, reprimanding them for damaging a neighborhood where working people live and depend on the small markets and businesses in the area.

“You think it's OK to take down a neighborhood,” she said. “You don't see corporations here. There are human beings that live in this neighborhood."

Barnes, reportedly an aide to President Obama, urged those gathered to register to vote.

Watch the video of her message, as published by ABC7, below.

