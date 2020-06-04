VIDEO: Woman gives impassioned plea to looters in her neighborhood

HOUSTON – Video of a New York woman’s pleas to looters to stop is going viral.

The video, published Tuesday, has more than three million views on YouTube. It shows Desiree Barnes approaching a group of people in the East Village of New York after people began looting stores below her apartment, ABC7 reported.

Photographer Dan Ladue captured what she said to the group, reprimanding them for damaging a neighborhood where working people live and depend on the small markets and businesses in the area.

“You think it's OK to take down a neighborhood,” she said. “You don't see corporations here. There are human beings that live in this neighborhood."

Barnes, reportedly an aide to President Obama, urged those gathered to register to vote.

Watch the video of her message, as published by ABC7, below.