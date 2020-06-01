83ºF

These are some of the most powerful videos coming out of protests across the US

Demonstrators kneel in a moment of silence outside the Long Beach Police Department on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Long Beach during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
You’ve seen photos and videos of the protests across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

There is destruction in some cities, but also powerful moments of reflection, anger and empathy. Here are some of those times.

Please be advised -- graphic language is part of some of these clips.

Generations of black men protest, describe experiencing racism over their lifetimes:

Yup. This right here. Please watch.

Posted by Michael Montes on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bishop Michael Curry: ‘We have to learn how to live together’:

Trevor Noah on protesting and the dominoes of our time:

County Sheriff joins protest:

Peaceful protest, moment of silence:

Hugging a protester:

Dancing and singing at protests:

VIDEO: White people kneel, ask forgiveness from the black community in the Third Ward

