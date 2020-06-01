These are some of the most powerful videos coming out of protests across the US
You’ve seen photos and videos of the protests across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
There is destruction in some cities, but also powerful moments of reflection, anger and empathy. Here are some of those times.
Please be advised -- graphic language is part of some of these clips.
Generations of black men protest, describe experiencing racism over their lifetimes:
Yup. This right here. Please watch.Posted by Michael Montes on Sunday, May 31, 2020
Bishop Michael Curry: ‘We have to learn how to live together’:
Trevor Noah on protesting and the dominoes of our time:
County Sheriff joins protest:
Amazing scene unfolding in Flint, Twp, Michigan. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has joined protesters in a peaceful march. Read More: https://t.co/4ioyUnymNv @MichStatePolice @GovWhitmer pic.twitter.com/nMCVuXQ0TZ— Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 31, 2020
Peaceful protest, moment of silence:
A beautiful moment of silence for #GeorgeFloyd at the peaceful protests in Temecula. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tY5xI8IKB0— Kowabunga Kiersten (@KierstenMyers01) May 30, 2020
Hugging a protester:
I got this photo at the peaceful protest in Temecula today. Does anyone know this guy? pic.twitter.com/frvD17qgb6— Lewis (@lewismurray__) May 31, 2020
Dancing and singing at protests:
Put this on the news. pic.twitter.com/YfXB2x6bcz— Frosty (@FrostyTheSkid) May 30, 2020
This was beautiful ... absolutely beautiful— Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) May 30, 2020
This thing went sideways once the cops tried to stop the march from getting into Beverly Hills going west of Fairfax and 3rd pic.twitter.com/6Y2gl4tcLW
VIDEO: White people kneel, ask forgiveness from the black community in the Third Ward
