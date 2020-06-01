These are some of the most powerful videos coming out of protests across the US

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

You’ve seen photos and videos of the protests across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

There is destruction in some cities, but also powerful moments of reflection, anger and empathy. Here are some of those times.

Please be advised -- graphic language is part of some of these clips.

Generations of black men protest, describe experiencing racism over their lifetimes:

Yup. This right here. Please watch. Posted by Michael Montes on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bishop Michael Curry: ‘We have to learn how to live together’: