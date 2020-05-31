These photos and videos show what protests look like around the country

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday.

Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Here are scenes from protests in 10 major cities throughout the country.

Atlanta

CNN Headquarters in Atlanta being destroyed; massive police presence



CNN Headquarters in Atlanta being destroyed; massive police presence

This was Atlanta before the cops showed up

the chief of police in Atlanta talking to protesters, "We agree with you. It's fucked up and nothing changes."

Chicago

We managed to peacefully shut down Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. When no police were present, it was calm. Things only started to escalate later on Michigan Avenue once the cops showed up with riot gear and horses.

Cops are getting attacked in Chicago.

On the bridge by Trump Tower. Protesters putting up a barricade to block cops. #Chicago

Flint

Genesee County Sheriff (Flint, Michigan) Chris Swanson put down his helmet and baton and asked protesters how he could help.



The protesters chanted "walk with us" so the Sheriff joined — and walked alongside the protesters in solidarity.



Leadership.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs3941C2o8 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 31, 2020

Houston

HPD Chief Art Acevedo is marching in the streets alongside Black Lives Matter protests in Houston #BlackLivesMatter #BLM

Peaceful protests are underway in Downtown Houston.

Los Angeles

This was a peaceful protest.Then people wanted to continue the march (peacefully) BUT because we were going into Beverly Hills they stopped us.Then people started fires and breaking stuff and that's all that's being seen. THIS IS WHAT IS NOT SEEN. WE WERE PEACEFUL. #LosAngeles

In Los Angeles today. This is absolutely beautiful. The heritage of my people coming through for our Black brothers and sisters. BLACK LIVES MATTER!

Miami

thank you miami#blacklivesmatter

Miami tonight. Unbelievable.



Miami tonight. Unbelievable.

Something huge is happening across America.#BLACK_LIVES_MATTER

Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS 5/29 - We're all running. Everyone. So much love to my colleagues in the field last night and all these nights to come. Forza, famiglia.

A group of people forming a human barricade and protecting the store to prevent people from looting.#riots2020 #BlackLivesMatter #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd

Here's a protest in Minneapolis that hasn't made the news cycle or been shared a million times on your news feed for shock value. Amen and amen!

New Orleans

New York City

I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him.

Washington D.C.

BREAKING: Protests happening in Washington, D.C. #JusticeForGeorge



BREAKING: Protests happening in Washington, D.C. #JusticeForGeorge

"It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love and support each other. We have NOTHING to lose but our chains."

