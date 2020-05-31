84ºF

These photos and videos show what protests look like around the country

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Black Lives Matter protest in Houston seeking justice for George Floyd pt. 5
Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday.

Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Here are scenes from protests in 10 major cities throughout the country.

Atlanta

Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.

Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.

Chicago

Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.

Flint

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

Minneapolis

New Orleans

New York City

Washington D.C.

Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.

