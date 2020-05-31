These photos and videos show what protests look like around the country
Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday.
Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
Here are scenes from protests in 10 major cities throughout the country.
Atlanta
Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.
CNN Headquarters in Atlanta being destroyed; massive police presence— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020
This was Atlanta before the cops showed up pic.twitter.com/yoR0sEs2LY— Malcolm Xcellent (@J_Nova_Kane) May 30, 2020
Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.
the chief of police in Atlanta talking to protesters, “We agree with you. It’s fucked up and nothing changes.” pic.twitter.com/CWLYmlp22h— Rachel 🦋 (@rachel_lee2) May 30, 2020
Chicago
We managed to peacefully shut down Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. When no police were present, it was calm. Things only started to escalate later on Michigan Avenue once the cops showed up with riot gear and horses. pic.twitter.com/uaJLMMsobT— Nic Moe🗽 (@NicWillMoe) May 31, 2020
Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.
Cops are getting attacked in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/1SkTZ9OyUI— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2020
On the bridge by Trump Tower. Protesters putting up a barricade to block cops. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/9AavyUUFUe— Jeff Schuhrke (@JeffSchuhrke) May 30, 2020
Flint
Genesee County Sheriff (Flint, Michigan) Chris Swanson put down his helmet and baton and asked protesters how he could help.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 31, 2020
The protesters chanted "walk with us" so the Sheriff joined — and walked alongside the protesters in solidarity.
Let it be known: #Flint Michigan “The most violent city in America” had a successful peaceful police protest tonight. ✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿#BLACK_LIVES_MATTER #JusticeForGeorge #WalkWithUs #FlintMichigan pic.twitter.com/oQC8PIZ8gr— Sarah Johnson (July) (@sarahjuly810) May 31, 2020
Houston
HPD Chief Art Acevedo is marching in the streets alongside Black Lives Matter protests in Houston #BlackLivesMatter #BLM pic.twitter.com/AC94XhD1Oj— Ariel (@reluribe) May 29, 2020
Scenes from today’s George Floyd protest here in Houston, Texas.— Nathan San Miguel™ (@NateTheGreat713) May 29, 2020
Peaceful protests are underway in Downtown Houston. pic.twitter.com/bURbp4ppc1— Isles Road Warrior (@IslesRW) May 29, 2020
Los Angeles
This was a peaceful protest.Then people wanted to continue the march (peacefully) BUT because we were going into Beverly Hills they stopped us.Then people started fires and breaking stuff and that’s all that’s being seen. THIS IS WHAT IS NOT SEEN. WE WERE PEACEFUL. #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/IKf7qDoTB3— M A L A I K A (@AngelRading) May 31, 2020
In Los Angeles today. This is absolutely beautiful. The heritage of my people coming through for our Black brothers and sisters. BLACK LIVES MATTER! pic.twitter.com/ovXaNDeL9z— Cisco 💛🌊 (@itsthatcisco) May 30, 2020
Miami
Unbelievable images from downtown Miami today. Thanks @aldiazphoto @MatiasOcner @pportalphoto for documenting this for @MiamiHerald (1/2) #MiamiProtest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/LoFXU2yv8M— Marta O. Craviotto (@MartaOCraviotto) May 31, 2020
thank you miami#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/HmdKV95uDV— mi fa schifo il mio nome (@justmorewine) May 31, 2020
Miami tonight. Unbelievable.— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 31, 2020
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS 5/29 - We're all running. Everyone. So much love to my colleagues in the field last night and all these nights to come. Forza, famiglia. pic.twitter.com/BeoIxnKEEb— john minchillo (@johnminchillo) May 30, 2020
A group of people forming a human barricade and protecting the store to prevent people from looting.#riots2020 #BlackLivesMatter #Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/vYSDI4qnsH— Mariah Honey (@ButterflyHoney) May 31, 2020
Here’s a protest in Minneapolis that hasn’t made the news cycle or been shared a million times on your news feed for shock value. Amen and amen!pic.twitter.com/qivVEzoMVC— John Mason (@LivingGodsTruth) May 30, 2020
New Orleans
New Orleans stands with #GeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/46MN1SfBRR— Shaquille Dunbar (@TheOptiDreamer) May 30, 2020
A prayer for protection. #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/PVoxO6w8oT— katie jane fernelius (@kjfernelius) May 30, 2020
New York City
new york city, new york— kylee (@tomakeupwityou) May 31, 2020
I am heartbroken and disgusted to see one of my family members a young black man w/his hands up peacefully protesting and an NYPD officer pulls down his mask and pepper sprays him. @NYCSpeakerCoJo @BPEricAdams @FarahNLouis @JumaaneWilliams @NewYorkStateAG @NYPDShea cc: @EOsyd pic.twitter.com/tGK5XWS0bt— Ms. Anju J. Rupchandani (@AJRupchandani) May 31, 2020
BREAKING: #NYPD drives into unlawful rioters— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020
Washington D.C.
5/30 Washington, D.C. — The White House #blacklivesmatter (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ryxi48J8Mt— Xan (@Xanshotyou) May 31, 2020
BREAKING: Protests happening in Washington, D.C. #JusticeForGeorge— Karishma Mehta 🌹 (@karish4va) May 29, 2020
Warning: Use of profanity is recorded in the video below.
USA, Washington DC. Demonstrators are being pushed back by the Secret Service after tossing over temporary barricades near White House.— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) May 30, 2020
