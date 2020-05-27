79ºF

Tropical Storm Bertha forms, hits South Carolina coast

Associated Press

In this satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Arthur off the coast of North Carolina, Monday, May 18, 2020. The storm dropped several inches of rain on parts of eastern North Carolina and flooded roads before moving out to sea away from the state. (NOAA via AP)
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina's coast Wednesday morning shortly after it formed, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical storm warning was issued for South Carolina's coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Bertha's maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph (80 kph) as it came ashore but it was expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland. The storm was centered about 20 miles (40 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, and was moving northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).

Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to North Carolina before moving out to sea. It was the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The last time there were two named storms before June was in 2016, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist with Colorado State University’s atmospheric science department. It also happened in 1887, 1908, 1951 and 2012, he said.

“Most of these early season named storms form, at least in part, from non-tropical or subtropical processes and don’t necessarily imply anything about the remainder of the season," Klotzbach said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

