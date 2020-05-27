LIVE COVERAGE: Astronauts wave to cameras before heading to pad ahead of SpaceX launch

HOUSTON – NASA and SpaceX aim to make history Wednesday with the launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The launch is scheduled to happen at launchpad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at 3:33 p.m. Central time.

You can follow live coverage below and watch live coverage in the video player above.

12:15 p.m. -- Astronauts wave to cameras before heading to the launchpad

The astronauts waved to the cameras and gave a thumbs-up before stepping into two Tesla SUVs and heading to the launchpad. The families of each of the astronauts were able to say goodbye to them through the windows of the vehicles.

11:35 a.m. -- Astronauts begin suit-up, weather remains watch item

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley suit up ahead of launch on May 27, 2020 at 4:33 p.m. (WKMG 2020)

According to the status updates from NASA, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have started the suit-up process. We’re expecting to see the astronauts for the final time before they board the Dragon capsule atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in about 45 minutes.

Officials are still watching the weather as the 3:33 p.m. launch approaches.

We are go for launch! @SpaceX and @NASA will continue monitoring liftoff and downrange weather as we step into the countdown. We are proceeding toward a 4:33 launch. — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020

11:22 a.m. -- SpaceX prelaunch coverage begins

SpaceX has started its prelaunch coverage. You can watch it in the video player below.

11:15 a.m. -- NASA’s prelaunch coverage begins

NASA’s prelaunch coverage began at 11:15 a.m. You can watch it in the video at the top of this page.

11:06 a.m. -- What did they have for breakfast?

Steak and eggs. Question answered! pic.twitter.com/GktFUk9mBK — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) May 27, 2020

10:50 a.m. – How the day will unfold

Here’s a look at the schedule for today. All times are Central.