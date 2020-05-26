88ºF

Trump supporters nationwide set sail in organized flotillas

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Trump 2020 flotilla in Naples, Fla.
Trump 2020 flotilla in Naples, Fla. (Twitter: @angrypatriot777)

Several boaters nationwide showed off their support for President Trump for a flotilla over Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, Pinellas County waters were full of boats decked out in red, white and blue with “Trump 2020” and American flags flying, Fox 10 reports.

More boat parades were organized at coasts nationwide.

Twitter user @MAGAGwen shared this video from Charleston, S.C.

Trump supporters in California also gathered on the waters for a flotilla.

