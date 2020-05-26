Trump supporters nationwide set sail in organized flotillas
Several boaters nationwide showed off their support for President Trump for a flotilla over Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, Pinellas County waters were full of boats decked out in red, white and blue with “Trump 2020” and American flags flying, Fox 10 reports.
Trump Boat Parade in Clearwater Florida seen off the Dunedin Causeway Bridge. Pinellas County. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hNslzXWAlt— Zane Kreuz (@KreuzZane) May 23, 2020
More boat parades were organized at coasts nationwide.
Twitter user @MAGAGwen shared this video from Charleston, S.C.
Trump parade in Charleston SC— MAGA🇺🇸Gwen⭐⭐⭐Text TRUMP to 88022 (@MAGAGwen) May 26, 2020
Love these!!
🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Qc26EThjm
Trump supporters in California also gathered on the waters for a flotilla.
Trump Flotilla- Newport Beach, CA. @realDonaldTrump Thank you for your service to our Country! @DonaldJTrumpJr @kimguilfoyle pic.twitter.com/lAtt4IHWRv— Shawn Dewane (@sdewane) May 25, 2020
In the OC, Newport Beach Harbor California, today Trump Flotilla! 100s of boats Owners show their support. 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/0yezjE2dxn— Julie Thornton-Adams (@Jules2oc) May 26, 2020
