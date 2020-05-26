Trump supporters nationwide set sail in organized flotillas

Several boaters nationwide showed off their support for President Trump for a flotilla over Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, Pinellas County waters were full of boats decked out in red, white and blue with “Trump 2020” and American flags flying, Fox 10 reports.

Trump Boat Parade in Clearwater Florida seen off the Dunedin Causeway Bridge. Pinellas County. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hNslzXWAlt — Zane Kreuz (@KreuzZane) May 23, 2020

More boat parades were organized at coasts nationwide.

Twitter user @MAGAGwen shared this video from Charleston, S.C.

Trump parade in Charleston SC



Love these!!



🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3Qc26EThjm — MAGA🇺🇸Gwen⭐⭐⭐Text TRUMP to 88022 (@MAGAGwen) May 26, 2020

Trump supporters in California also gathered on the waters for a flotilla.