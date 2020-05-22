Crayola unveils new packs of crayons to reflect world’s skin tones

Crayola will release new packs of crayons to represent the world's skin tones, the company revealed Thursday.

The 135 year old arts and crafts behemoth developed 24 new "Colors of the World" crayons designed to represent over 40 skin tones across the world, said the company in a press release.

Crayola announced the new crayons in conjunction with UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

"With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance," said Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele in the release. "We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves."

To ensure the crayons accurately reflect the world's array of skin tones, Crayola partnered with Victor Casale, CEO and co-founder of cosmetics maker MOB Beauty.

The Colors of the World crayons will come in packs of 24 and 32, with the 32-pack also including four crayons each for hair and eye colors, according to the company. Each pack will also include a side panel that serves as a color reference, while each crayon label lists the color name in English, Spanish, and French.

The crayons include color names like "Light Golden, Deep Almond, and Medium Deep Rose."

Both crayon packs are slated for release in July, in time for back to school season, said Crayola.