Trump isn’t planning to unveil Obama’s presidential portrait, breaking a 40-year tradition

A 40-year long White House tradition may be coming to an end, as President Donald Trump reportedly won’t be unveiling his predecessor’s presidential portrait.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that Trump has no plans to hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of Barack Obama’s portrait.

It is a tradition for first-term presidents to host a ceremony in the East Room to unveil the presidential portrait of their immediate predecessor.

All presidents since Jimmy Carter – who asked not to have a ceremony – have returned to the White House for an unveiling, according to the White House Historical Association.

According to CNN, an administration official said there have been discussions between the White House and Obama’s team to hang the portrait but a date has yet to be officially scheduled.

According to people familiar with the matter, Obama is not expected to attend a portrait unveiling before the end of Trump’s first term, NBC News reports.

It is unclear if Obama would return to the White House for a portrait ceremony during Trump’s second term if he wins reelection.