Thousands forced to evacuate in Michigan after 2 dams fail following heavy rains, floods

Both the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached Tuesday night, the governor said in a news release, and urged residents to evacuate the affected areas in Midland County immediately.

"If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now," she said. "If you don't, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county."

Residents should "seek higher ground" as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible, according to the City of Midland website.

Mark Bone, Chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners, said he believes about 3,500 homes and 10,000 people have so far been affected by the evacuation notices.

The timing of the dam breaches is especially difficult as officials are trying to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as people gather in the shelters that have been set up.

Teams are trying to screen individuals being sheltered, Bone said, and emergency response personnel have plenty of personal protective equipment and are wearing masks.

He also said there are masks available for everyone going into the shelters.

No deaths or injuries have so far been reported, he said.

