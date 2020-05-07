Researcher killed in murder-suicide was working on a ’significant breakthrough” for coronavirus

PITTSBURGH – A research assistant professor from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine killed in a murder-suicide was discovering a “significant breakthrough” in the biology makeup of the coronavirus, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Bing Liu, 37, was shot dead at his suburban Pittsburgh home last weekend. His killer, whom reports say allegedly knew him, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle, according to multiple reports.

The motive for the shooting was not disclosed. In an autopsy, Bing suffered gunshot wounds to his head, neck, and torso, according to the Post-Gazette.

“Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications,” The University of Pittsburgh Biology department said in a statement. “We will make an effort to complete what he started in an effort to pay homage to his scientific excellence.”

Bing’s research was centered on computational systems biology, and his findings were leading to breakthroughs on the coronavirus. He was from China and lived with his wife.