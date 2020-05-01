Toy company envisions Dr. Anthony Fauci as coronavirus superhero

SIMSBURY, Conn. – From bobbleheads to donuts, the nation’s top doctor and member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce is getting a plush of his own.

A New England-based toy company called New England Toy makes plush bears and custom toys. They have taken a creative approach to create a custom version of Dr. Anthony Fauci as a 12-inch plush doll.

The limited-edition toy will have a removable cape with a capital "F" along with a customized face mask.

Concept of Dr. Fauci's plush (New England Toy)

Josh Livingston, the company’s founder, sees Fauci as a hero.

“I’m very inspired by him,” he said. “I just love his no-nonsense approach and how he speaks the truth, whether it’s something you want to hear or you don’t.”

The plush dolls are avialable for pre-order at the New England Toy website. Each doll is $25.

Livingston says that $5 from each sale will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts. Orders will be shipped between July and August.