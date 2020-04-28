‘You are enough!’: People are spotting sweet signs of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and many people have been isolated in their homes for more than a month, signs of hope are apparent in little things like rocks and flowers.

On walks around the neighborhood, people are discovering handpainted rocks with kind messages from children and homemade yard signs.

Flowers are blooming, and literal signs are letting drivers know good things are ahead.

Here are signs of hope people around the world are sharing:

