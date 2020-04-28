74ºF

‘You are enough!’: People are spotting sweet signs of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: National, Hope, coronavirus, community, health, mental health
Driver spots a road sign with a positive message on April 27, 2020 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues and many people have been isolated in their homes for more than a month, signs of hope are apparent in little things like rocks and flowers.

On walks around the neighborhood, people are discovering handpainted rocks with kind messages from children and homemade yard signs.

Flowers are blooming, and literal signs are letting drivers know good things are ahead.

Here are signs of hope people around the world are sharing:

Makeshift signs with inspiring messages are popping up in neighborhoods around Rochester, like this sign in Summerville.

Posted by News 8 WROC Rochester on Sunday, March 29, 2020
Posted by FOX 10 Phoenix on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

