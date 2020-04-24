Chick-fil-A to donate $10.8 million to first responders and local communities impacted by coronavirus

HOUSTON – Chick-fil-A has established a multi-million dollar relief effort to help in giving back to first responders and local communities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 relief effort is anchored by a $10.8 million fund that the company will distribute to local communities through its network of more than 1,800 independent owner-operators, Chick-fil-A announced in a press release on Monday.

According to the release, the funds will be made available to Chick-fil-A operators through June.

The funds are intended to have an immediate impact on the needs of local communities including food and item donations to first responders, health care workers, as well as Chick-fil-A team members and their families.

“Striving to be a supportive, caring and generous neighbor is in our DNA. Our restaurant Operators give back locally in so many ways, and this time is no exception,” Chick-fil-A Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Cathy said. “I’m humbled by the incredible care our restaurant teams have shown – from offering free meals to health care workers to feeding school children in need to writing notes of encouragement for guests. They know where the need is in their local community, and our goal for this fund is to support their efforts.”

Through the franchise’s food donation program, Chick-fil-A Shared Table, more than 320,000 meals have been served since the beginning of March.

In response to COVID-19, many Chick-fil-A restaurants are donating food to its local first responders.

Chick-fil-A has also donated more than 5,000 meals to school systems, health care workers and others on the front lines in the restaurant company’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.