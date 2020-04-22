3-week-old girl becomes one of the UK’s youngest patients to recover from coronavirus

Newborn Peyton Maguire from Bellshill, Scotland, a town outside of Glasgow, is one of the United Kingdom’s youngest patients to recover from COVID-19, Daily Mail reports.

According to the report, Peyton, who is now three-weeks-old, tested positive for the virus on April 15 following her premature birth.

Peyton was born eight weeks early on March 26 and was delivered by C-section at University Hospital Wishaw after mother was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, according to Daily Mail.

After testing negative twice for COVID-19, Peyton was allowed to leave the hospital with her parents on Monday morning, Daily Mail reports.

There have been multiple cases of newborns being born with the virus.

In February, a newborn in China was diagnosed with the virus just 30 hours after birth.

A six-week-old baby born in Connecticut who tested positive for coronavirus in March is believed to be the world’s youngest to die from coronavirus.