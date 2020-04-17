75ºF

Americans are more worried about lifting social distancing restrictions too early, poll suggests

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Signs remind members of the media "press pool" to practice social distancing during a hearing of the state Senate budget special subcommittee on COVID-19, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, April 16, 2020. Lawmakers are looking into how Gov. Gavin Newsom has been spending money to address the new coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)
On Thursday, President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines to reopen the country in phases.

Despite everyone’s eagerness to get back to normalcy, Americans are concerned about getting back to normal too soon.

New polling from Pew Research Center suggests that Americans are more likely to side with the experts than with Trump when it comes to matters of reopening the country, The Washington Post reports.

By a 2-to-1 margin, Americans are more concerned that distancing measures will be rescinded too quickly than too slowly, according to the the Post.

Overall, more Americans are worried about social distancing restrictions being lifted too quickly.

The poll is further divided by political affiliation, showing conservative republicans are slightly more concerned with restrictions not being lifted quickly enough.

