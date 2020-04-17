Americans are more worried about lifting social distancing restrictions too early, poll suggests

On Thursday, President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines to reopen the country in phases.

Despite everyone’s eagerness to get back to normalcy, Americans are concerned about getting back to normal too soon.

New polling from Pew Research Center suggests that Americans are more likely to side with the experts than with Trump when it comes to matters of reopening the country, The Washington Post reports.

By a 2-to-1 margin, Americans are more worried about distancing efforts being lifted too early than too late. By almost 3-to-1, they think the worst is yet to come. https://t.co/ktyv3Rd7bm pic.twitter.com/X8BwhSdjg2 — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 17, 2020

By a 2-to-1 margin, Americans are more concerned that distancing measures will be rescinded too quickly than too slowly, according to the the Post.

Overall, more Americans are worried about social distancing restrictions being lifted too quickly.

The poll is further divided by political affiliation, showing conservative republicans are slightly more concerned with restrictions not being lifted quickly enough.