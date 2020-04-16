73ºF

11 crazy fun things people are doing to pass the time in quarantine

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – From legend Judi Dench in a ridiculous hat to some lady with a knife, long hair and a mission, these are some of the craziest, fun things people are doing in quarantine.

Cut her own hair with a knife

Cutting Hair With a Kitchen Knife While In Lockdown

This has got to be one of the weirdest ways to cut your hair 😂💇🙈

Posted by Arron Crascall on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Judi Dench in a dog hat

Eating cars

Horsing around

Roomba games

The stakes are even higher

Acting the part

Great impressions

Flash mob, social-distancing style

Amazing illusions

Challenge accepted

What are you doing in quarantine for fun? Let us know in the comments.

