11 crazy fun things people are doing to pass the time in quarantine
HOUSTON – From legend Judi Dench in a ridiculous hat to some lady with a knife, long hair and a mission, these are some of the craziest, fun things people are doing in quarantine.
Cut her own hair with a knife
Cutting Hair With a Kitchen Knife While In Lockdown
This has got to be one of the weirdest ways to cut your hair 😂💇🙈Posted by Arron Crascall on Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Judi Dench in a dog hat
Message from Ma... pic.twitter.com/3ExqvA5tvY— Finty williams (@finty_williams) March 18, 2020
Eating cars
Quarantine day 6. pic.twitter.com/er652Oy3Ki— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 16, 2020
Horsing around
Quarantine day 11:— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/eKsR0tureq
Roomba games
Update: Not all sports are cancelled pic.twitter.com/VHmxFinflV— Marty O (@martoo14) March 14, 2020
The stakes are even higher
Sports cancellations and social distancing mean getting creative. 🎾— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 16, 2020
🎥: @atptour/@GsaLegrand pic.twitter.com/ZblPtDRjO9
Acting the part
When neighbors start coming outside again post-quarantine #quarantine #neighbors #Friday #cap #covid19 #funny #comedy #TikTok #laugh pic.twitter.com/BvwOgk32ku— GimmeSamo (@SAMOBIAN_1) April 16, 2020
CHOOSE YOUR QUARANTINE FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/JBbwiFkST1— Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) April 15, 2020
Great impressions
Dave got some important words for folk taking those nonessential trips outside! 🤣🤣🤣🤣#impression #davechappelle #iamcking #cking #quarantine #viral #viralvideo #explore #explorepage #comedy #funny pic.twitter.com/RhmZLVopzE— C. KING (@iam__cking) April 15, 2020
Today's #bored #quarantine voice reading features Morgan Freeman narrating my life during #coronavirus. Hope you enjoy it. #comedy #cleancomedy #covid #shawshank #LOL #voices #MorganFreeman #impressions #laugh #fun #funny pic.twitter.com/uprrN1GYnI— Brian Apprille (@ComedyBrian) April 16, 2020
Flash mob, social-distancing style
In Utah, everyone on an entire street was staying home due to #COVID19.— Goodable (@Goodable) April 15, 2020
A neighbor came up with a brilliant idea to raise everyone's spirits.
A synchronized flash mob: Drive-by style.
💃🏾🕺🏾💃🏾🕺🏾
(CC @jtimberlake) pic.twitter.com/Zs49WZ2cTa
Amazing illusions
Here is something to make you smile.#quarantine #stayhome #funny@webmodellife pic.twitter.com/DIAgODQ6aO— WebModel Lifestyle (@webmodellife) April 15, 2020
Challenge accepted
How do I amuse my self in quarantine? Through the #gettymuseumchallenge #gettychallenge #@GettyMuseum #funny #art #Quarantine #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/xZCRJxyRcT— Will Low (@willowyam) April 14, 2020
What are you doing in quarantine for fun? Let us know in the comments.
