Proposed bill would give Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have prosed a new bill that would give Americans $2,000 per month during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Emergency Money for the People Act is being introduced by democrats Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.

The proposal comes as millions of Americans await their one-time stimulus payment from the federal government.

“A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” said Khanna in a statement. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work."

According to the press release from Khanna, the money would not count as income in order to protect eligibility for any of the income-based government assistance programs.

Under the Emergency Money for the People Act, every US citizen who is 16-years-old or older and makes less than $130,000 annually will receive at least $2,000 per month.

Married couples who earn less than $260,000 annually will receive $4,000 per month.

Qualifying families can also receive an additional $500 per child per month for up to three children.

The bill would also allow college students and adults with disabilities, who were ineligible to receive a stimulus check, to receive the $2,000 payment even if they are claimed as a dependent on someone else’s taxes.

Those who are unemployed are also eligible to receive a payment under the proposed bill.

The Emergency Money for the People Act additionally recognizes that not everyone has a bank or a home address to receive a check.

In recognition of those who do not have a bank or home address, the Emergency Money for the People Act will allow individuals to receive payments by pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.