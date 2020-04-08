QuarantineCut: These are the hilarious social media posts people are posting about their haircuts

HOUSTON – People are cutting their own hair at home during the COVID-19 crisis. Many are tagging their posts #QuarantineCut.

Among them was the TODAY Show’s Carson Daly who cut his hair on Wednesday morning live on TV. Watch his handiwork with the help of celebrity stylist Chris Appleton here.

Here are some of the funniest posts KPRC 2 found on social media as people take the plunge and whip out the scissors, comb and clippers.

Haircut has started. Dog trimmer is powering through the job. But my wife keeps saying UT OH and she won’t let me look. pic.twitter.com/0zHaEsjpYR — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020

THIS IS NOT GOING WELL pic.twitter.com/bA6Acp1DzT — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020

The haircut is complete. Hope #9News doesn’t mind me anchoring in hats for a bit. pic.twitter.com/BidG19nrre — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020

So I broke today and gave myself a #QuarantineCut... I don't think I did too bad!! Still gotta clean a few places up but it could be WAYYYY worse.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Blessed



Maybe if this coaching thing doesn't work out.. I'll have a backup plan. 😂😂



Thanks @YouTube for the help!! pic.twitter.com/ijwD2nXdBR — Coach Zach Broadaway (@COACH_BWAY) April 8, 2020