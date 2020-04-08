#QuarantineCut: These are the hilarious social media posts people are posting about their haircuts
HOUSTON – People are cutting their own hair at home during the COVID-19 crisis. Many are tagging their posts #QuarantineCut.
Among them was the TODAY Show’s Carson Daly who cut his hair on Wednesday morning live on TV. Watch his handiwork with the help of celebrity stylist Chris Appleton here.
View this post on Instagram
@Carsondaly and @siriouslydelicious have been hunkered at home following the birth of their new daughter Goldie, and Carson’s hair has gotten pretty shaggy! Watch as he gets a haircut at home with the virtual guidance of celebrity stylist #ChrisAppleton, who styled #JenniferLopez for her #SuperBowl show. Just one problem: Chris doesn’t have a video connection, so he’s guiding Carson sight unseen. What could go wrong?
Here are some of the funniest posts KPRC 2 found on social media as people take the plunge and whip out the scissors, comb and clippers.
Haircut has started. Dog trimmer is powering through the job. But my wife keeps saying UT OH and she won’t let me look. pic.twitter.com/0zHaEsjpYR— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020
THIS IS NOT GOING WELL pic.twitter.com/bA6Acp1DzT— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020
The haircut is complete. Hope #9News doesn’t mind me anchoring in hats for a bit. pic.twitter.com/BidG19nrre— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 29, 2020
So I broke today and gave myself a #QuarantineCut... I don't think I did too bad!! Still gotta clean a few places up but it could be WAYYYY worse.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #Blessed— Coach Zach Broadaway (@COACH_BWAY) April 8, 2020
Maybe if this coaching thing doesn't work out.. I'll have a backup plan. 😂😂
Thanks @YouTube for the help!! pic.twitter.com/ijwD2nXdBR
So I did a thing... #QuarantineCut pic.twitter.com/Yco0jaP6I4— Jada Bustamante (@jada_bustamante) April 4, 2020
New hair who dis? #QuarantineCut pic.twitter.com/dxJAGhvxW7— ooferino (@IRLNastyNavi) April 2, 2020
First #quarantinecut complete. Could be worse... pic.twitter.com/8at74mbj2c— Clayton (@clatonic) April 4, 2020
A tale of the afternoon in 3 acts. #QuarantineCut pic.twitter.com/8wHduR5cuV— Jayne Hansen (@JayneWTHB) April 1, 2020
#QuarantineCut #Dad ✂️ pic.twitter.com/7oC1soU71A— Jeremy Mitchell (@McGrathEagle6) April 4, 2020
Inaugural #quarantinecut complete... pic.twitter.com/OxVNHs37le— Alex Lieberman (@BUSlNESSBARISTA) April 4, 2020
