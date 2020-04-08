81ºF

#QuarantineCut: These are the hilarious social media posts people are posting about their haircuts

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: haircuts, quarantine
This combination of photos provided by Brian Coughlin shows Coughlin before receiving a haircut, left, and a photo of Coughlin and his wife Ashley after she gave him a haircut in Evanston, Ill. He usually heads to the barber every eight to 10 weeks. He was about a month overdue when he asked his wife to give it a try with the clippers as they shelter at home. The two are among an outpouring of people documenting their hair challenges on social media. (Brian Coughlin via AP)
HOUSTON – People are cutting their own hair at home during the COVID-19 crisis. Many are tagging their posts #QuarantineCut.

Among them was the TODAY Show’s Carson Daly who cut his hair on Wednesday morning live on TV. Watch his handiwork with the help of celebrity stylist Chris Appleton here.

Here are some of the funniest posts KPRC 2 found on social media as people take the plunge and whip out the scissors, comb and clippers.

