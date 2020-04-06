Need something good? Listen to this doctor’s uplifting performance of ‘Lean On Me’ on Instagram
A doctor is now sharing a video of himself performing “Lean On Me” to uplift his colleagues and others in face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the song, Dr. Nate Wood explains the comfort the song has brought to him during moments of his life.
In the caption, Wood said the video was recorded after coming home from a shift when he admitted his first COVID-19 patient.
After the passing of Bill Withers, Wood felt compelled to share the recording on his Instagram.
I recorded this video a couple of weeks ago after leaving a night shift in the ICU having just admitted my first COVID patient. I went to bed soon after and didn't end up posting it (mostly because of how embarrassingly white it reveals me to be, LOL). But when I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on, —n8
