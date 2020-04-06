Need something good? Listen to this doctor’s uplifting performance of ‘Lean On Me’ on Instagram

A doctor is now sharing a video of himself performing “Lean On Me” to uplift his colleagues and others in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the song, Dr. Nate Wood explains the comfort the song has brought to him during moments of his life.

In the caption, Wood said the video was recorded after coming home from a shift when he admitted his first COVID-19 patient.

After the passing of Bill Withers, Wood felt compelled to share the recording on his Instagram.