Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package

Day by day more individuals are proving why you have to be cautious of everyone’s hygiene.

From deliberately coughing on customers and food in grocery stores to spitting on packages, people are using the contagious coronavirus as a weapon against others.

This week, a doorbell camera caught an Amazon deliverer apparently spitting on a package left at a customer’s front door and smearing his saliva.

According to the New York Post, the surveillance footage shows a man wearing a vest with the Amazon logo on the back, leaning over to spit on the package and then smearing it with his hand before apparently snapping a photo of the delivery.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the virus can live on cardboard; however, a new study suggests that it disintegrates quickly.

KPRC 2 Health Reporter Haley Hernandez advises for online shoppers to open their packages outdoors and use gloves if possible.

After removing your items from the box, wipe it down and get rid of the box and gloves.

Wipe down any surfaces the items and box touched with a disinfectant that contains at least 70% isopropyl alcohol.