‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines cancel Spring at the Silos in Waco

Another event that many look forward to attending annually has been canceled.

On Thursday, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their Spring at the Silos event would be canceled amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The event was scheduled to be held on March 12-14 at Magnolia Market in Waco.

Spring at the Silos is an annual concert and vendor fair which attracts thousands of visitors to the small town.

The cancellation will impact vendors who rely on this event for income, but Chip and Joanna are taking extra measures to lessen the financial setback.

In the announcement made on Twitter, Chip said he and Joanna will reimburse vendors up to $1,000 in travel and hotel expenses.

What a day.. we made the extremely tough decision to cancel @magnolia #SpringattheSilos (concerts & vendor fair) Jo & I are 💔& sorry. In addition to refunding all concert tix $, jo/I want to reimburse up to $1k in travel & hotel expenses to our incredible vendors. @AssistingChip — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 12, 2020

The couple is making an effort to still provide an opportunity for those impacted by the cancellation by hosting a virtual vendor fair, Joanna announced on her Instagram.

“For the next three days we’re going to be highlighting each of the amazing artisans and shop owners who make this event so special on our blog and stories - with the hope of making it easy for you to see their product and shop their websites directly,” Joanna said.

A list of all the Spring at the Silos can be found on the Magnolia blog.