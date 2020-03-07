Costco suspends free food samples amid coronavirus

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run. The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears.

Business Inside reports the retailer is pulling the samples from all stores in the U.S. and China.

Snacking before buying is part of Costco’s image; however, coronavirus spreads when infected bodily fluids land in the mouths or noses of healthy people.

This has some customers worrying that those finger-licking-good food samples might be a bad idea right now.

The company that handles Costco’s free goodies confirms to Business Insider the practice is on hold.