USPS employee tests positive for coronavirus in Washington

A United States Postal Service employee has tested positive for the coronavirus in Washington, according to K5 News.

Bringing the number of presumed positives cases to eight in the state as of March 1, K5 News reports.

According to USPS, the latest case is a woman who works at a package soring facility in Federal Way, Washington.

USPS said the woman would have some contact with other employees in the work environment, but no contact with the packages that are sent directly to customers.

The woman is recovering at home while the USPS facility is closed for cleaning, K5 News reports.

Public health officials are aware of this case.