VIDEO: Man takes bubble bath in Wendy’s kitchen sink

(CNN) – Several Wendy’s restaurant employees have been fired after an online video showed a man bathing in a kitchen sink.

The video at the Greenville, Michigan’s Wendy’s has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a shirtless man in the sink inside the restaurant’s kitchen. Another person in uniform can be seen throwing something into the sink and yells, “wash yourself."

It’s an image leaving a bad taste in customers’ mouths.

“I brought someone here last week to eat here, so I laughed at it and I thought it was pretty nasty all at the same time,” said customer Michael Guerra.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you actually think I’d ever go back there again?” said customer John Michael Molinares.

The video has since been viewed thousands of times. Many now calling for the employees to be held accountable.

“I mean I don’t wish anything bad on anyone but for sure get fired,” Guerra said.

The company’s corporate representative released the following statement:

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards.”

The company also said they’ve since fired the employees in the video. The company did not confirm if the person in the sink was an employee.

The health department has evaluated the restaurant since the incident and everything has since been sanitized.