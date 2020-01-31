Postal worker paid for storage to hide mail he couldn’t ‘make time’ to deliver, officials say

A U.S. Postal Service worker from Virginia admitted to officials that he was renting a storage unit to hide thousands of pieces of mail he could not “make time” to deliver, federal authorities said.

Jason Delacruz told agents with the Office of Inspector General that he felt “pressured” to deliver the mail but couldn’t “make time” to finish his route.

The mailman came under investigation by agents after a complaint stated Delacruz was seen unloading his USPS truck at a storage unit.

Delacruz faces a fine and up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony delay of mail by a postal employee.

Court documents reveal that Delacruz began to hide mail in late 2018. Delacruz said he rented the $49-per-month storage unit “for the sole purpose of storing mail he could not deliver.”

According to agents, Delacruz had intentions to deliver the mail but couldn’t catch up and was not able to do so.