Disabled 17-year-old trafficked to work at strip club

A recently field lawsuit claims Scores Gentlemen’s Club hired a severely disabled teenager to perform at its Tampa, Florida location.

The girl, who’s identified as “Jane Doe” in the suit, had a mental capacity of a 13-year-old when the alleged trafficker brought her to the strip club.

The girl was introduced to the club in September of 2017, the suit says.

“At the time of the events at issue, Jane Doe was a developmentally disabled and severely emotionally disabled teenager who, as a result of her disabilities, had a developmental age that substantially lagged her chronological age,” the suit reads.

The suit says the teenager was “under the influence of an adult acquaintance, Roberto ‘Bobbie’ Torres, III, who facilitated Jane Doe running away from her home so as to make her indebted to him; sought to indoctrinate her into an adult sexualized lifestyle by illegally exposing her to adult entertainment establishments and employment; and manipulated her into engaging in commercial sexual performances that he could view.”

According to the suit, Scores knew the risks of involving a minor in the adult entertainment industry and how to mitigate those risks.

It’s unclear if strip club leadership was aware of the teenager’s true age.

