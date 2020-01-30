Teacher accused of sexually assaulting girl in classroom, on airplane, 30 times at secret apartment

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Northville High School teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a middle school student more than 30 times over two years, including in the classroom, at his secret apartment and even on an airplane on the way back from a class trip, officials said.

Jason William Dean, 36, was arraigned at 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on Wednesday, facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A prosecutor said Dean is also facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct at 51st District Court in Waterford Township.

Dean is a teacher at Northville High School, but has been placed on administrative leave by the district, officials said. At the time of the alleged sexual encounters, Dean was a teacher at Cedar Crest Academy in Clarkston, which includes students from kindergarten through eighth grade, according to authorities.

Alleged sex acts with student

A relationship between Dean and a 12-year-old girl began while he was teaching at Cedar Crest Academy, where she was a sixth-grade student, prosecutors said.

It began on AOL instant messaging, according to authorities. It became sexual when the girl was in the seventh and eighth grades, officials said.

Dean is accused of performing sex acts with the girl in the following instances:

In January 2010, at her home in White Lake.

In February 2010, in his parents’ van outside the school, according to prosecutors.

From March to June of 2010, in his Cedar Crest Academy classroom 3-5 times, according to officials.

In the Waterford Township cases, Dean is accused of performing sex acts with the girl once between March and June in 2010 -- at the Quality Inn in Waterford Township, prosecutors said.

From July to November of 2010, Dean rented an apartment room at the Rivers Edge Apartments in Waterford Township, officials said. According to the girl, Dean performed sex acts with her on at least 30 different occasions at that apartment, prosecutors said.

The apartment was not listed on Dean’s driver’s license, and his wife was not aware he was renting it, according to authorities.

Dean also performed sex acts with the girl on an airplane when they were returning from an eighth-grade class trip in Orlando, Florida, officials said.

There might be information that suggests additional victims are involved, according to authorities.

A search warrant was served at Dean’s home, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes officials are investigating his electronic devices.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Dean admitted to performing sex acts with the girl, prosecutors said. He also told his wife about it, according to officials.

Dean lives with his wife and children. He has no known criminal convictions, officials said.

He was a coach for the Michigan Hawks youth travel soccer teams, prosecutors said.

Arraignment

Each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison. The charges also require sex offender registry and lifetime electronic monitoring upon conviction, the judge said.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Prosecutors asked for a $1 million cash bond. They claimed he is a flight risk because he was able to rent an apartment and hide it from his wife.

Dean’s defense argued that he has no prior criminal record and has never been on probation. His attorney said he’s a very decorated teacher and a homeowner, and therefore not a flight risk.

Pre-trial services deemed a personal bond acceptable.

The judge ultimately issued a $500,000 bond, with 10%. Dean can’t leave the state without permission, possess weapons, use alcohol or drugs or have contact with the victim, witnesses or children, other than his children.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 10. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 18.