Baby otters born at Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – It’s otterly exciting news!

Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo announced the births of five Asian small-clawed otter pups, WJXT reported.

They were born just before Thanksgiving. The parents, Duncan and Chitra, tucked their pups safely away.

“The new parents worked diligently for weeks to outfit their den with blankets, pine straw and sticks, making it impossible to peek inside,” the zoo said. “For nearly a month, the zookeepers waited patiently as Duncan and Chitra tucked their pups safely away and took turns coming out to eat and swim.”

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoo students and staff work to determine the weight and gender of five baby otters at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo on Jan. 15, 2020 in Gainesville, Fla. (Matt Stamey/Santa Fe College ) ***Subjects Have Releases***