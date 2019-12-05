72ºF

Disney’s new ‘Star Wars’ attraction evacuated on opening day, riders say

Stacy Shanks

It’s the day many people have been waiting for as thousands of people flocked to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the opening of the new “Star Wars” ride.

The grand moment of riders getting to experience “Rise of the Resistance” was met with disappointment, however, when the ride was evacuated early Thursday, according to several social media users.

BlogMickey.com reported on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. that “rumors were true of construction woes and Rise of the Resistance is experiencing downtime on opening day. We had made it onto the ride and were in a final briefing before the lights came on and we were evacuated from the ride.”

Another Disney blog, WDW News Today, reported similar news on Twitter saying, “#RiseOfTheResistance broke down and we’re stuck. We’re being evacuated.”

According to Theme Park Express, “After about an hour downtime it looks like guests are re entering the queue. Priority being given to guests who were evacuated off the ride earlier.”

Other than the first-day woes, riders are reporting the new ride is one of the best they’ve been on.

