George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s family, others for $100 million

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – George Zimmerman is suing Trayvon Martin’s family, prosecutors and others for $100 million.

Zimmerman, a Sanford neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012, was acquitted of homicide in the fatal shooting of Martin, who was 17 years old.

The lawsuit, filed in Polk County, where Zimmerman now lives, cites information in a documentary about the case that accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony.

The suit seeks $100 million in civil damages, alleging defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

The following are named as defendants in the lawsuit: Sybrina Fulton, Rachel Jeantel, Brittany Diamond Eugene, Tracy Martin, Benjamin Crump, Bernie de la Rionda, John Guy, Angela Corey, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the state of Florida and HarperCollins Publishers.

A copy of the suit is posted on Zimmerman’s attorney’s website.

This story was originally published on our sister site at WKMG.