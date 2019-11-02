Motorcyclist sustains life threatening injuries in Galveston wreck, police say

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Galveston early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a motorcycle crash at 61st Street and Central City Boulevard. The wreck was a single-vehicle crash involving the motorcyclist and his motorcycle. The man sustained life threatening injuries in the crash, Galveston police said.

61st Street was initially closed following the early morning wreck. Police cleared the scene at about 4 a.m.

It is still unclear what caused the crash.

Thousands of bikers are inGalveston this weekend for the 31st Annual Lone Star Rally, one of the largest motorcycle rallies in the country.



