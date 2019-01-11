Motorcyclist killed in crash during police chase, deputies say

HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening during a police chase in southeast Houston, according to deputies.
A Harris County Precinct 2 deputy constable was chasing the motorcycle when the driver crashed into the side of an SUV in the 7400 block of Monroe near Morley.
The motorcycle driver was killed.
A person in the SUV was injured, but there's no word on their condition.
Precinct 2 did not say why the deputy constable was pursuing the motorcycle.
We'll post more details here as we get them.
