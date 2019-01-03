Mother of 14-year-old boy charged with murder in deadly crash speaks

This image taken from surveillance video shows the moment a deadly crash happened in north Houston on Jan. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - The mother of a 14-year-old boy charged with murder in a crash that killed a woman says her son was "running" for his life.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Aldine Westfield Road and Aldine Mail Route when the teen, who was driving an SUV, ran a red light, sheriff's deputies said.

The teen driver had two other teens in the SUV when it collided with a truck and killed the driver, 45-year-old Silvia Zavala. Deputies said the teens were throwing eggs at another driver, who then began to chase the teens' vehicle. The teens told officials that the driver who was chasing them displayed a semi-automatic handgun, investigators said.

"They were after him. They were doing bad stuff that kids would do,” the teen's mother said in Spanish, "He admits throwing eggs like other kids that do mischief. But it wasn’t for someone to chase me down the street. They got scared. They’re kids. ”

The mother of the teen being charged said her family hid the car keys, but her son got them while she was at church.

She places blame on the driver who was chasing the SUV driven by her son.

"That man is free, but they’re treating my kid like he provoked the accident,” the mom said.

The teens reported that the driver who was chasing them brandished a gun, investigators said. That driver did not stop at the scene of the crash, investigators said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators have identified the driver of the pursuing vehicle.

The District Attorney's office said they still have to talk with that driver. So far, the DA's office says it has not found evidence to validate the witness' statement.

Thursday the Zavala family members gathered around the spot where she died, placing tokens of love.

Meanwhile, the mother of the 14-year-old is asking for forgiveness.

"I understand when you lose somebody it hurts. I’ve been through it. I’m asking for forgiveness from the family that’s hurting. These words may disturb you, but I really meant it. I’m a mom.”

Members of the teen's family said they have been receiving violent threats after the death of Zavala, and they are living in fear.

“My son is not a bad kid. He studies. He goes to church,” the mother said.

