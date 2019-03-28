More than a dozen dogs forced into 1 cage in Spring, cruelty investigators say

Animal cruelty investigators say they found mulitple dogs stuffed into a single cage at a Spring residence Thursday.

Animal cruelty investigators say they found mulitple dogs stuffed into a single cage at a Spring residence Thursday.

During the search of the property, officials said more than a dozen dogs were discovered in one cage meant for one, maybe two dogs, the Houston Humane Society said.

The woman who owned them surrendered the animals to investigators.

The Rottweiler-mix dogs were found scared, nervous and covered in feces, investigators said.

Roughly 33 dogs were taken from the home in total.

GALLERY: 33 dogs found on woman's property in Spring, officials say

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.