Men with crowbar rob Houston Walmart, authorities say

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies responded Saturday to a robbery at a Houston Walmart.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, two men in blue hoodies walked into the Walmart at 5655 E. Sam Houston Parkway N., went to the customer service area and allegedly pried open the till with a crowbar. Then they fled the scene in a white GMC Sierra, authorities said.

Soon after, the thieves crashed their getaway car into a utility pole at 13421 Castilian Drive, near Uvalde Road, less than 2 miles from the Walmart, authorities said. The men fled the scene. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they believe the men jumped a fence nearby and ran.

The getaway vehicle the thieves crashed was stolen in Baytown, according to HCSO.



