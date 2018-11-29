Men sought in connection with series of aggravated robberies

HOUSTON - Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's robbery division are asking for the public's help in finding two men wanted in connection with a series of aggravated robberies with a deadly weapon.

Officials said a woman was returning home from work at her apartment complex in the 2100 block of Runnels Street at 3:43 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The woman parked her vehicle and was walking toward the building when a man approached her, pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money, officials said.

The woman first resisted. Officials said that's when the man racked the slide on the gun and pointed it at her head.

A second suspect then assisted the first suspect as they assaulted the woman by hitting her and then took her purse, including her car keys, officials said. One of the men then took the woman's Dodge Charger while the other man left in a gray Toyota Corolla.

In a separate incident that happened around 5 a.m. on Nov. 10, officials said the victim was returning home from work at her apartment complex in the 2100 block of Canal Street.

The woman said she saw two cars in the garage, which she described a black Dodge Challenge, which officials said was stolen in the prior incident, and a white SUV.

The woman noticed the cars followed her as she drove to a parking space. Officials said a man suddenly approached her door with a gun and demanded that she get out of the vehicle.

The woman said she laughed at the man and he told her he wasn't playing, officials said. He then forced her out of the car.

The man then forcibly took her purse as he was joined by a second suspect who wore a mask, officials said. The men then got back into the Dodge Charger and white SUV, and fled the scene.

In an incident that happened at 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 10, officials said the alleged same suspects assaulted and robbed a male in the 200 block of Uvalde Road. This case is being investigated by investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

One of the men is described by officials as a black man with a dark complexion who is about 22- to 23-years-old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

The other man is described by officials as a black man with a dark complexion in his 20s who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Officials said Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Tipsters can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting information online at crime-stoppers.org.

