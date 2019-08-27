Memorial Villages is safest community in Texas, website says

The skyline of Houston is seen in this undated file image.

Memorial Villages can lay claim to being the safest community in Texas, according to one website.

In a study of the safest cities in Texas, backgroundchecks.org listed Memorial Villages as the state's safest city with a safety index of 1.13, the only community in the state to earn a ranking above 1.

Mansfield, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was second with a ranking of .82.

The website used FBI crime statistics to create the rankings and said Memorial Villages has a violent crime rate of .08 per 1,000 people.

Seabrook was ranked No. 4 with a ranking of .67, while West University Place was ranked No. 6 at .64.

For the complete list of cities in the rankings, click here.

