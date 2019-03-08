Up to 400 firefighters could be laid off in mayor's plan to implement Prop B

HOUSTON - Up to 400 Houston firefighters could be laid off in order to implement the pay raises for Proposition B, according to the mayor’s office and several City Council members.

In November, voters approved Proposition B, which allows for firefighters to be paid the same as Houston police officers.

On Jan. 16, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he would be implementing the new law, but it would take some time.

"I'm willing to entertain any proposal that would reduce the costs of Prop B, minimize layoffs and minimize the reduction of city services. And I'm open to any and all proposals that would achieve that," Turner said. “We will move forward with Proposition B. We will define what parity is, but the city has never had a $100 million on an annualized basis set aside just to pay Proposition B."

According to the mayor's press secretary Mary Benton, Turner presented his idea for the implementation of Prop B to the City Council Thursday.

City Councilman Jack Christie told KPRC2 the plan includes decreasing firefighter shifts from four to three, which could result in about 220 firefighter layoffs.

It’s unclear from where the remainder of the cuts will come to reach the proposed total of up to 400.

Benton said no firefighters will be laid off Friday, and the council still has to approve Turner’s plan and vote on what it is willing to pass in order to balance the budget and pay firefighters.

