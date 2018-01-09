Man with Social Security tattoo on forehead wanted by Houston police after numerous robberies

HOUSTON - A Houston man with a remarkably distinctive tattoo is wanted in connection with several aggravated robberies on the city's northside.

"They're calling this guy 'Social Security' because he actually has his Social Security (number) tattooed across his forehead," veteran Houston police investigator, Frank Heenan, said.

PHOTOS: Robert Wooten wanted by Houston police

In fact, Robert Wooten, 40, has several tattoos, another appears to indicate his area code.

The numbers "713" appear prominently on his neck.

Wooten is a career criminal who is connected to at least a half-dozen recent armed robberies at the following Houston addresses, according to the Houston Police Department:

1807 W. 43rd - Valero (10/15/17)

5906 N. Shepherd - Bayou Pawn (12/29/17)

906 E. Tidwell - Family Dollar (12/30/17)

6438 W. Little York - Metro PCS (12/29/17)

6486 W. Little York - Walgreen's (12/25/17)

A man identified by police in surveillance video as Wooten shows him with a gun to the back of a pawn shop clerk.

Another store's surveillance video shows the suspect wearing American Flag shorts, tossing a bag he wants filled with money, at a phone store salesman.

No one has been hurt in any of the crimes, but Heenan is convinced it is just a matter of time before someone is injured.

"He's notorious around the Acres Homes area, North Shepherd, West Little York, West 43rd," Heenan said.

If you have information about Wooten's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Calls to Crime Stoppers allow tipsters to remain anonymous and can result in rewards of up to $5,000.

