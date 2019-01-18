Man wanted in connection to deadly church shooting cornered at west Houston hotel

This photo of Arthur Edigin was released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Catholic church has been located at a hotel in west Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s office, Arthur Edigin, 62, was found at an Extended Stay America near the West Sam Houston Parkway and Westheimer.

Deputies said Edigin shot his estranged 66-year-old wife and 31-year-old daughter around 7 p.m. Thursday at the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister Road near Bella Drive.

Edigin fired at least five shots into the passenger side of the vehicle the wife and daughter were in, killing his wife and critically injuring his daughter, authorities said.

According to deputies, Edigin fled the scene and was later located at the west Houston hotel after receiving a tip he was there.

Authorities were able to confirm Edigin’s identity and a SWAT team is now on hand and they are trying to negotiate with him via cellphone and room phone.

The standoff has been going on for several hours and all occupied rooms on that floor have been evacuated.

