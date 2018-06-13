Man ambushes north Houston gas station employee before opening store, officials say

HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they said is responsible for an aggravated robbery in north Houston on June 8.

Officials arrived at the scene in the 9400 block of Airline Drive around 6:30 a.m.

An employee told authorities that as he was opening the store for the day, a man ran up behind him with a gun and told him to deactivate the alarm.

The man threatened and assaulted the employee, according to authorities. The man had the employee give him the money in the cash drawers before he left the scene, officials said.

WATCH: Surveillance video of aggravated robbery at Phillips 66 gas station

The robber is described as black, about 5 feet ,11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Robbery Division at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app, Crime Stoppers Houston. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

